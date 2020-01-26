Mary A. Hawkins
On January 21, 2020, Mary A. Hawkins, of Silver Spring. Loving mother of Sterling (Merlene) Hawkins; cherished grandmother of Matthew and Markel Hawkins; and loving daughter of the late Mamie Hawkins. Also survived by Gladys Ridley and family. Gathering from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 15663 Norbeck Blvd, Silver Spring, MD 20906 with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.. Interment at Gate of Heaven, Silver Spring, MD. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC.