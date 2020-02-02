

MARY M. HAYLEY (Age 97)



On January 10, 2020, Molly passed with her son at her side while in hospice care at her family home in Niceville, FL. She was a proud New Englander, longtime resident of Bethesda, MD and the world's greatest mom. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Basil Hayley; her cherished daughter, Elizabeth W. White, and her dear brother, Philip E. Murphy of North Andover, MA. She is survived by her son, Dr. Robert P. White; and by many loving nieces, a nephew, relatives and friends. A private interment at National Memorial Park Cemetery will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 3427 Olney-Laytonsville Rd., Olney, MD 20832. Special thanks to all of Molly's relatives and friends for their kind support and loving condolences.