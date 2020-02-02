The Washington Post

MARY HAYLEY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY HAYLEY.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

MARY M. HAYLEY (Age 97)  

On January 10, 2020, Molly passed with her son at her side while in hospice care at her family home in Niceville, FL. She was a proud New Englander, longtime resident of Bethesda, MD and the world's greatest mom. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Basil Hayley; her cherished daughter, Elizabeth W. White, and her dear brother, Philip E. Murphy of North Andover, MA. She is survived by her son, Dr. Robert P. White; and by many loving nieces, a nephew, relatives and friends. A private interment at National Memorial Park Cemetery will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 3427 Olney-Laytonsville Rd., Olney, MD 20832. Special thanks to all of Molly's relatives and friends for their kind support and loving condolences.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.