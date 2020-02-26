Mary Elsie Hedberg (Age 96)
On Monday, February 24, 2020, of Alexandria, VA, formerly of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife (55 years) of the late John Verner Hedberg; aunt of John Stephen Noonan and wife, Pattie, Jeffrey Matthew Noonan and wife, Mary, and the late William Michael Noonan, III; Elsie is a great-aunt to Stephen Noonan, wife, Kala, Kelly Manning and husband, James, Jenny Militzer and husband, Matthew; and the great-great-aunt of Cole, Colin, Maddie, Hanna, John David, William, Luke and Kate. Relatives and friends may call at Our Lady of Grace, 15661 Norbeck Blvd, Silver Spring, MD, 20906, Thursday, February 27, from 10:30 to 11 a.m.; where the Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Grace Church.