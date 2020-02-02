Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Hellen. View Sign Service Information Cunningham Turch Funeral Home - Alexandria 811 Cameron Street Alexandria , VA 22314 (703)-549-1800 Funeral service 3:00 PM Fort Myer Old Post Chapel, Fort Myer, Arlington National Cemetery Send Flowers Notice

HELLEN Mary Hellen Mary Ethyl Taylor Hewlett Hellen was born May 18, 1922, in Norfolk, Virginia. During her 97 years before she passed on November 13, 2019, Mary lived several very different lives and took pride in achievements that she felt were of note. Among these were: winning first prize in a citywide shorthand and typing competition; earning an "all A's" record in high school and college; winning three full college scholarships; being a supportive friend to noted violinist and classical singer Verdie Hearn, working as a high-level U.S. Naval government service employee; owning and operating a very successful business, and being a descendent of Benjamin Franklin's mother. Mary took great pleasure in being the mother of one, the stepmother of four and the wife of a U.S. Strategic Air Command nuclear response pilot, Lieutenant Colonel Joseph V. Hellen. Mary loved learning, teaching, gourmet cooking, classical and semi-classical music, growing azaleas, entertaining friends and colleagues, traveling and collecting antiques. She was known as the listening antique dealer and collector. Her much loved dogs brought her great joy: Andrew, a beagle, Susie, a stray mixed breed, and Taffy and Leah, Welch Corgis. Being an advocate of holistic healing, Mary outlived Rheumatoid Arthritis and was a correspondent with expert physicians practicing cutting-edge medicine and an Indian holy man. Mary, who was an advocate of higher education, is survived by her loving family: son, Lee Hellen Hewlett, two grandchildren Daniel Hewlett and Deborah Hewlett Bucci, a distant "Eyre", and a great granddaughter, Lillian Young Hewlett. These direct descendants and their spouses include a scientist, two PhD's, a master's in engineering, a physician's assistant and a master's in social work. Mary is survived by her four stepchildren, Jeffrey, Shelley, Michael and Gerald Hellen and step-grandchildren Scott Hellen, Jackie Hellen Britchford, Jordan Hellen, Jesse Hellen-Lloyd, Joseph Hellen-Lloyd, Justin Hellen, Taylor Hellen, David Hellen, Amy Hellen DeLira and Lisa Hellen Miller, as well as step-great grandchildren Caeden, Evelyn and Weston Hellen, Javier and Maya DeLira, and Dominic and Von Miller. These descendants and their spouses include four engineers, a master's in art, a master's in social work, a CPA, several professional certification holders, a student of Christian ministry, three US. Naval service men, a professional singer, and a Homeland Security officer. Mary's wish for each individual is that unrestricted love from the heart leads to a happy life. Mary's body is to be buried in the grave of her beloved husband, Joseph Hellen. The funeral service will take place in Fort Myer Old Post Chapel, Fort Myer, Arlington National Cemetery, at 3 p.m., Monday February 10, 2020. Enter Fort Myer at 2:10 p.m. at the Hatfield Gate (aka Fort Myer Gate). Directions to the Gate: from Washington Boulevard, exit onto 2nd Street toward the Cemetery, turn left (north) onto McNair Rd., and right (east) onto Meigs Ave. After the service, an automobile procession will follow the casket. Flowers are not permitted.Mary's body is to be buried in the grave of her beloved husband, Joseph Hellen. The funeral service will take place in Fort Myer Old Post Chapel, Fort Myer, Arlington National Cemetery, at 3 p.m., Monday February 10, 2020. Enter Fort Myer at 2:10 p.m. at the Hatfield Gate (aka Fort Myer Gate). Directions to the Gate: from Washington Boulevard, exit onto 2nd Street toward the Cemetery, turn left (north) onto McNair Rd., and right (east) onto Meigs Ave. After the service, an automobile procession will follow the casket. Flowers are not permitted.

