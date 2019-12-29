

Mary Pitts Helms (Age 81)



Of Rehoboth Beach, DE, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019 at her home. She was born on March 4, 1938 in Richmond, VA, daughter of the late Francis and Thelma Pitts of Sparta, VA.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Anne Bonchu. She is survived by her partner, George Beckerman; her sons: Alan (Denise), Robert (Tanja) and William (Christy); her daughter, Catherine; her grandchildren: Katherine, Christine, Daniel, Christopher, Tanner, Phillip, Caroline, Eva, and Althea; her sister, Jane McAllister (John); her many cousins, nieces, and nephews; and her diverse community family of Rehoboth Beach.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. Peters Episcopal Church, 2nd Street, Lewes, DE. A celebration of life and interment will take place in the spring at Salem Baptist Church in Sparta, VA. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions made in Mary's memory to the Children's Beach House, 1800 Bay Avenue, Lewes, DE 19958, or to the ALS Association, Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Road, #260, Ambler, PA.

Please visit Mary's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guestbook at