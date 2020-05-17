

Mary Aileen Hennessy

May 11, 1926 - May 6, 2020



Mary Aileen Hennessy, matriarch of a large Irish-Catholic family, the O'Brien clan; ancestors from County Tipperary Ireland; mother of Susan, James Jr (pre-deceased), Michael, and Patricia; grandmother of Christian, Aileen, Chelsea, Grace, Casey, Kyle, Shelby, Shannon, Sean, Patrick, and Kira who knew her as "Grammy"; mother-in-law to Steve, Karen, Julie, and MaryGrace; aunt to many beloved nieces and nephews, cousins, and great aunt to a new generation. Her husband James, to whom she was married for 42 years, died in 1992.

Youthful and active to the end, Mary passed away at the age of 93 in Bethesda MD. She was the longest tenured member of St Jane de Chantal Church, having joined the women's sodality in 1958. Her entire life was devoted to doing good deeds for others. For many years, she was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, and for Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity, where she served meals to the poor at their soup kitchen in Anacostia, DC and was blessed and honored to have met Mother Teresa.

Mary was born in Queens, NY and grew up in Staten Island, one of eight siblings. Her family was athletic and musical, and singing became a hallmark of every family gathering, large or small. She was a tennis player from youth until mid-life, enjoyed golf in later years, and attended daily exercise classes at her retirement community. She was a voracious reader, keen observer of current events, a gourmet cook noted for her elegant fondue parties and dessert specialties, and was known to tear up a dance floor.

She was an angel - always kind, thoughtful, understanding, patient, non-judgmental, humble, generous, optimistic - and happy in her heart. No wonder she was loved by all. She leaves such a void in our lives, but we are grateful for all of her years on this earth.

A memorial Mass is planned for the future. If a contribution is desired in Mary's memory, we know she would be pleased to support Catholic Charities of Washington DC, or any local food bank with their overwhelming needs at this time.