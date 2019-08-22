

Mary Higham



Beloved wife of James A. Higham of Alexandria, Virginia. Beloved sister to Gerard (Mary Ann) Ryan. Beloved mother of James, Matthew (Jennifer), Catherine (Anthony) and Courtney (Paul) and grandmother of Natalie, Nicholas and Thelonious.

Mary passed away on August 15, 2019. She was a loved companion of James and travelled the world with the family during tours of service with the Central Intelligence Agency in seven countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

Mary was born in the Bronx, NY in 1938 and received her RN from St. Vincent's Nursing School in Manhattan. She was married to James in 1962 in Calcutta, India and began a life of worldwide adventure. She loved her family and friends and was always a source of great strength and resilience under all circumstances on her travels.

She is survived by her brother, Gerard, and predeceased by her sister, Julia, and her mother and father, Gerard and Julia.

A gathering of remembrance will be scheduled at a later date. Mary asked that your sympathies should be directed to the .