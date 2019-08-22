The Washington Post

MARY HIGHAM

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY HIGHAM.
Service Information
Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home
1500 West Braddock Road
Alexandria, VA
22302
(703)-998-9200
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Mary Higham  

Beloved wife of James A. Higham of Alexandria, Virginia. Beloved sister to Gerard (Mary Ann) Ryan. Beloved mother of James, Matthew (Jennifer), Catherine (Anthony) and Courtney (Paul) and grandmother of Natalie, Nicholas and Thelonious.
Mary passed away on August 15, 2019. She was a loved companion of James and travelled the world with the family during tours of service with the Central Intelligence Agency in seven countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe.
Mary was born in the Bronx, NY in 1938 and received her RN from St. Vincent's Nursing School in Manhattan. She was married to James in 1962 in Calcutta, India and began a life of worldwide adventure. She loved her family and friends and was always a source of great strength and resilience under all circumstances on her travels.
She is survived by her brother, Gerard, and predeceased by her sister, Julia, and her mother and father, Gerard and Julia.
A gathering of remembrance will be scheduled at a later date. Mary asked that your sympathies should be directed to the .
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.