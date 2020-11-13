1/
MARY HOBBS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MARY LOUISE HOBBS  
At 77, we did not know her journey was complete, but on October 30, 2020, the universe called Mary Louise Hobbs home. Marylou was many things to many people and all of our hearts are heavy with the loss of this truly remarkable woman. Marylou was not defined by what she did, and she enjoyed doing lots of different things. She enjoyed travel, but she was also very happy staying at home, cooking and baking to entertain her many dear friends and her family in her lovely home. She didn't need to be around people to find happiness, as she enjoyed many solitary activities like reading, knitting, and gardening. An avid Nationals fan, she enjoyed a trip to the baseball stadium with friends or watching televised games at home with her beloved cat and dog nearby. Professionally, she had a lengthy and rewarding career with the Fairfax County Library District. She found great peace in her "retirement career" as a potter, creating beautiful functional pottery. Her deepest connection was that of unconditional love. She expressed this in many ways, through her philanthropy and through simple acts of daily living. We have lost a mother, sister, grandmother, mentor, neighbor, soulmate, friend. No services are scheduled. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name and honor to WETA or Fairfax Library Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved