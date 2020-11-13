

MARY LOUISE HOBBS

At 77, we did not know her journey was complete, but on October 30, 2020, the universe called Mary Louise Hobbs home. Marylou was many things to many people and all of our hearts are heavy with the loss of this truly remarkable woman. Marylou was not defined by what she did, and she enjoyed doing lots of different things. She enjoyed travel, but she was also very happy staying at home, cooking and baking to entertain her many dear friends and her family in her lovely home. She didn't need to be around people to find happiness, as she enjoyed many solitary activities like reading, knitting, and gardening. An avid Nationals fan, she enjoyed a trip to the baseball stadium with friends or watching televised games at home with her beloved cat and dog nearby. Professionally, she had a lengthy and rewarding career with the Fairfax County Library District. She found great peace in her "retirement career" as a potter, creating beautiful functional pottery. Her deepest connection was that of unconditional love. She expressed this in many ways, through her philanthropy and through simple acts of daily living. We have lost a mother, sister, grandmother, mentor, neighbor, soulmate, friend. No services are scheduled. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name and honor to WETA or Fairfax Library Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store