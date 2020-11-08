1/
MARY HOLLOMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Sue Holloman  
Of Gainesville VA, passed peacefully in her home on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Preceeded in death by her sons, Steven Presley, Michael Presley, and Daniel Holloman; and her husband, Henry Holloman. She is survived by her daughters, Kymberly Davis and Suzanne "Nicki" Holloman; her sister, Ann "Tommy" Dudley; a son-in-law, Skipper Davis, and many well-loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was the life of the party and wanted us to celebrate her life. In her honor, a celebration of life will be held in her home. Due to Covid-19, the celebration will be reserved for close family only, at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved