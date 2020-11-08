

Mary Sue Holloman

Of Gainesville VA, passed peacefully in her home on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Preceeded in death by her sons, Steven Presley, Michael Presley, and Daniel Holloman; and her husband, Henry Holloman. She is survived by her daughters, Kymberly Davis and Suzanne "Nicki" Holloman; her sister, Ann "Tommy" Dudley; a son-in-law, Skipper Davis, and many well-loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was the life of the party and wanted us to celebrate her life. In her honor, a celebration of life will be held in her home. Due to Covid-19, the celebration will be reserved for close family only, at this time.



