

MARY JO HORAN

Mary Jo Horan passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida with her family. She had a long, robust, and bountiful life that was highlighted by family, friends, professional accomplishments, travel and intellectual engagement and discourse. Mary Jolenta Greene was born into a U.S. Naval family in Annapolis, Maryland in 1937. She lived all over the world during childhood, including Hawaii until days before the Pearl Harbor attack, California, Connecticut, China, the Philippines, and Panama. She graduated from St. Mary's College in 1959 and went on to raise six children in Springfield, Virginia where she lived for over four decades. Always active in politics and public service, she held senior roles with the U.S. Census bureau for the 1980 and 1990 censuses. After launching her family, she resumed her academic life and earned a master's degree from Central Michigan University and then her Ph.D. in Public Administration and Policy from Virginia Tech in 1988. She dedicated her dissertation to her children writing: "You are the sunshine of my life." Mary Jo subsequently taught advanced courses at U.S. military bases all over the world - including Turkey, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Greece and England. Following her teaching career, Mary Jo settled in Sarasota where she enjoyed tennis, book clubs, a large group of friends from Northern Virginia and Florida as well as the community at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Mary Jo is survived by her son Richard Horan and his wife Katie of McLean, Virginia; son Thomas Horan and his wife Peggy Fox of McLean; son Christopher Horan of Falls Church, Virginia; daughter Mary Catherine Horan of Pensacola, Florida; daughter Megan Mannell and her husband Steve of Fayetteville, North Carolina; and son Patrick Horan and his wife Patty of McLean as well as nine loving grandchildren. She was always the greatest cheerleader and supporter of her kids and grandkids in their endeavors. In lieu of flowers, remembrance contributions can be made to St. Mary's College, Notre Dame, Indiana. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



