

Mary K. Hughes (Age 88)



Of Dagsboro, DE formerly of Hyattsville, MD passed away on August 28, 2019.

Mary will be remembered for her generosity and love of the catholic church and to her nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Madeline Harvey (George); two brothers, George Hughes (Maydie) and James Hughes and a brother-in-law, Jerome Timmons. Mary is survived by a brother, John Hughes (Helen); a sister, Margaret A. Timmons; a sister-in-law, Ann Hughes and several loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, DE 19930, where friends and family may call after 10 a.m. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Mary's name to St. Ann Catholic Church at the above address.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting