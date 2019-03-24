MARY IERARDI

Mary Elizabeth Ierardi  

On Monday, March 18, 2019 of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Michael Peter Ierardi; mother of Robert (Jeannette), Michael (Melanie) and John Ierardi; grandmother of Alexandria, Benjamin, Samantha, Danielle, Joseph and Lauren; sister of Charles Shreves and Norma Jean Judy. Relatives and friends may call at Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home, 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146 on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Church, 689 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146 on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery afterwards at 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20906. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Washington, DC, 924 G Street NW, Washington, DC, 20001. Online condolences may be made on
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 24, 2019
