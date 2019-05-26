The Washington Post

MARY ISAACS

Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church
3820 Aspen Hill Road
Silver Spring, MD
Notice
Mary F. Isaacs  
(Age 100)  

On Wednesday, May 22, 2019, of Olney, MD. Beloved wife of the late William S. Isaacs Sr.; Mother of Linda (Bill) McGilvery, William "Skip" (Penny) Isaacs Jr., and Beth (David) Eltzroth, Sister of Ann Kleiber, and the late Helen Griffith and Margaret Keir. Also survived by seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Mary was also predeceased by her granddaughter, Sandra Lynn Isaacs. Funeral Service at St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church, 3820 Aspen Hill Road, Silver Spring, MD, on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850.

