Mary F. Isaacs
(Age 100)
On Wednesday, May 22, 2019, of Olney, MD. Beloved wife of the late William S. Isaacs Sr.; Mother of Linda (Bill) McGilvery, William "Skip" (Penny) Isaacs Jr., and Beth (David) Eltzroth, Sister of Ann Kleiber, and the late Helen Griffith and Margaret Keir. Also survived by seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Mary was also predeceased by her granddaughter, Sandra Lynn Isaacs. Funeral Service at St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church, 3820 Aspen Hill Road, Silver Spring, MD, on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850.