MARY JACKSON
Mary Lou Jackson  (Age 76)  
Passed away peacefully at home on June 18, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Robert (Bob) Jackson; her son, Richard Jackson (Lisa); her daughter, Patricia McLeod (John); her son, Ronald Jackson; her grandchildren, Ryan Jackson, Catherine Jackson, David McLeod, and Carly McLeod; and a great-grandson, Caleb McLeod.A visitation for Mary Lou will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Boulevard, Dale City, VA 22193. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 20 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 18825 Fuller Heights Road, Triangle, VA 22172. She will be laid to rest at Quantico National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to Children's National Hospital (www.childrensnational.org)

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
