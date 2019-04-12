Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY JEAN LeTENDRE. View Sign



LeTENDRE MARY JEAN BURICH LeTENDRE Mary Jean Burich LeTendre, a longtime Department of Education leader across several administrations, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 6, 2019 after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. Born sometime in the last century, she was the second daughter of Agnes Eichner Burich and Raymond Gilbert Burich. She lived a long and fruitful life of personal and professional accomplishments, culminating in her leadership of the federal Title I program from 1985 to 2001 as Director of Compensatory Education Programs. She was preceded in death by her husband, André E. LeTendre, who passed away in 1998. She is survived by her children Jeanne (Jimmy Keller) of Baltimore, MD, Jacqueline (Kevin Doyle) of Charlottesville, VA, Bob (Melissa) of Vienna, VA, Jon (Barbara) of Staten Island, NY, and André of Washington, VA; nine grandchildren, Connor, Brady, Keely, Robert, Christine, J.J., Madeleine, Savannah, and Catherine; and her siblings Joe, Ann Marie Saplata, and Virginia Hartmann, as well as countless friends and professional colleagues across the country. Mary Jean was born in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, and attended public schools there. She earned her undergraduate degree from the College of St. Scholastica and a graduate degree from the University of Northern Colorado. Early in her career, she served as an elementary and Title I teacher and preschool and reading specialist. She and André moved to Washington in 1971, settling in Vienna, when André was appointed to a position in the Nixon administration, and she began her federal service then in what was known as the U.S. Office of Education. She later became a key advisor to Secretary of Education Terrel Bell, who commented in his autobiography, "Fortunately, my very able special assistant, Mrs. Mary Jean LeTendre, was fully equal to the task of combating red tape and bureaucratic impediments," and that "she knew how to fight, and she was a diplomat as well as a bright and effective scrapper." In addition to working as special assistant to Bell, she also served as acting assistant secretary for elementary and secondary education in 1993. Mary Jean had a deep and abiding love for her family and rarely missed a game, performance, or event, and was a well-known fan of the James Madison High School Warhawks and Vienna Youth Incorporated (VYI) teams. She was also a longtime religious education instructor at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Vienna, where she taught for over 20 years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 12, with family visitation at 10 a.m., and a reception following the Mass in the parish hall. Donations in her memory may be made to the LeTendre Scholarship Fund of the National Association for the Education of Homeless Children and Youth (NAEHCY) at https://naehcy.org/donate/ which has awarded over 200 scholarship to homeless children to attend college since its founding 20 years ago. NAEHCY mailing address: P.O Box 26274, Minneapolis, MN, 55426. Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

