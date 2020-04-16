The Washington Post

MARY JENNINGS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY JENNINGS.
Service Information
JOHNSON FUNERAL SERVICES INC.
208 South Main Street
Bridgewater, VA
22812
(540)-828-2542
Notice
Send Flowers

 

MARY VIRGINIA GEISER JENNINGS  
(née Garber)  

Mary Virginia (Garber) Geiser Jennings, 97, of Bridgewater, VA, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Bridgewater Retirement Community.
 
Mary was born in Waynesboro, Virginia on July 15, 1922, a daughter of the late Daniel Benjamin and Annie Catherine (Wampler) Garber
 
She studied at Bridgewater College for three years, worked as a secretary at the National Institute of Health, and was a member of the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren.
 
Mary was preceded in death by two husbands. Her first husband, Jesse Geiser, who she married August 30, 1947, passed on October 24, 1988. On November 29, 1992 she was united in married to Harold Jennings, who preceded in her death on March 28, 2012.
 
Mary is survived by daughter, Karen Vicidomini, and husband Larry, of Harrington, DE; step daughters, Karen Dargavel and husband Alex and Sandy Yingling and husband Dale; grandchildren: Christin V. Corwin and husband Ron, and Jason Vicidomini and wife Ashley; stepson, John Jennings and wife Mary.
 
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.  
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.