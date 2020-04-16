

MARY VIRGINIA GEISER JENNINGS

(née Garber)



Mary Virginia (Garber) Geiser Jennings, 97, of Bridgewater, VA, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Bridgewater Retirement Community.

Mary was born in Waynesboro, Virginia on July 15, 1922, a daughter of the late Daniel Benjamin and Annie Catherine (Wampler) Garber

She studied at Bridgewater College for three years, worked as a secretary at the National Institute of Health, and was a member of the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren.

Mary was preceded in death by two husbands. Her first husband, Jesse Geiser, who she married August 30, 1947, passed on October 24, 1988. On November 29, 1992 she was united in married to Harold Jennings, who preceded in her death on March 28, 2012.

Mary is survived by daughter, Karen Vicidomini, and husband Larry, of Harrington, DE; step daughters, Karen Dargavel and husband Alex and Sandy Yingling and husband Dale; grandchildren: Christin V. Corwin and husband Ron, and Jason Vicidomini and wife Ashley; stepson, John Jennings and wife Mary.