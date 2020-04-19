

Mary Jo Drummond



Longtime resident of Annandale, VA, died on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the age of 75.

The oldest of six children, Mary Jo was born in Louisville, KY to Paul and Bernadette Krippenstapel in 1944. She spent several years as a schoolteacher in Richmond VA before moving to Northern Virginia, where she began a nearly 40-year career in real estate and married her husband, Oris Drummond, in 1973.

Mary Jo was a beloved mother, stepmother, godmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She loved her work as a realtor, which allowed her to always meet and get to know new people, something she valued deeply. She was a world-class listener, problem-solver, ally, and big sister.

Mary Jo was preceded in death by her husband. She is survived by her daughter, Anne-Marie; stepdaughter Cassandra; stepson Oris Jr.; sister Mary Gen Shelton and her husband Jim; brother Paul Joe Krippenstapel and his wife Jo; sister-in-law Norah Kute; many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; and her long-awaited first grandchild, Sofia Josephine, born two weeks before her passing.

A memorial service will be held in Mary Jo's hometown of Louisville at a later date, when family and loved ones can gather to share memories and celebrate her life.