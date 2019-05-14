

Mary Jo Mattes

(Age 85)



Married for 68 years to her loving husband Charles Mattes departed on May 10, 2019 for her lifelong dream.

DREAMS

For some a dream becomes

The beginning of success of life

The mighty Oak sleeps in the acorn

The swiftess bird waits in the egg

In the highest vision of the soul

A waking angel stirs to the soft call

Of the Lord and enters the gate of

HEAVEN

Thus, Mary Jo has found her success

Relatives and friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Rt. 28 just off I-270), Rockville, MD on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 6701 Muncaster Mill Road, Derwood, MD.