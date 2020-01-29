

MARY WIMBUSH JOHNSON



The sun rose on Mary April 23,1933 and the sunset January 17, 2020. Mary was the daughter of the late Evangelist Mary Gore Rink and the late Reverend Harry Lee Rink. She was preceded in death, by two brothers Gerald Rink, Lee Jackson Rink; and one sister Margaret Rink Spruell. She leaves behind to cherish her memories one daughter Freida D. Rink Walton, Frank Johnson husband of the home; one brother James A. Rink (Beatrice Rink) of Dallas Texas; and three sisters, Harriett Patterson of Granite Falls, North Carolina, Jessie M Oglesby (the late George Oglesby) of Hickory NC, and Bernice Vetta Rink-Williams (Donald Williams) of Washington, DC. She has three grandchildren, Corry Walton, Chadwick Walton, and Annissa Walton, several great grandchildren, several great great grandchildren, and several great great great grandchildren, along with a host of nieces, nephew and friends. Funeral will take place January 30, 2020 at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville Maryland, with viewing starting at 12:30 p.m.