

MARY SHIELDS JOHNSON "Kate"

Mary "Kate" Shields Johnson, 89 of Silver Spring, Maryland received her heavenly wings on May 28, 2020. Mary was born November 10, 1930 in Red Springs, North Carolina to Louise and Emory Shields. She attended Cardoza High School in Washington DC, and in 1950 married George Johnson. She was the sister of Elmer Shields and Josephine Shields who preceded her in death. She is survived by her three children Cheryl Johnson, Juan Johnson and Andrea Wilson; 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one goddaughter, a niece, and a host of friends. Mary lived a full life as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who devoted over 30 years as a Supervisory Computer Analyst for the Department of Agriculture. After retirement she became a top real estate agent for Remax. She loved to cook, care for her grandchildren, and enjoyed annual holiday dinner traditions with her family. Most of all she instilled in her family strong values that have served them well. She will be missed dearly and forever in our hearts. She will be buried at Harmony Cemetery in Landover, Maryland.



