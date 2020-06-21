On Sunday, June 7, 2020, MARY JOHNSON of Clinton, MD passed away peacefully. She leaves to cherish her memory one sister, Barbara (Leo) Bishop; four nieces, Tamika Bishop, Tandra Jackson, LaDrenda Thomas and Subrina Author; two nephews, Leo Bishop III and Eric Jackson; a Goddaughter, Vickie Betha; two sisters-in-law, Alva Robinson- Harris and Carolyn Taylor; one brother-in-law, Jimmy Jackson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to Maryland state restrictions service and streaming information may be found at: