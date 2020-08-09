1/1
MARY JOHNSON
Mary Barrett Johnson  
Mary, age 92, passed away peacefully at her Calverton home on July 30, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Lloyd Johnson and her son David. Mary was the devoted mother of Catherine Medlock (Thomas), Thomas (Ann), Peter and Suzanne; and the loving grandmother of Colleen, David, Christopher, Whitney, Catherine and Matthew. A private memorial mass was held for the immediate family. A celebration of Mary's life will be held when all may gather safely. Those wishing to honor Mary may give to S.O.M.E. or The Little Sisters of the Poor.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
