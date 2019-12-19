The Washington Post

MARY JOHNSON-CANADY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY JOHNSON-CANADY.
Service Information
Adams Funeral Home, P.A.
20605 Aquasco Road
Aquasco, MD
20608
(301)-888-1211
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Union United Methodist Church
14418 Old Marlboro Pike
Upper Marlboro, MD
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Union United Methodist Church
14418 Old Marlboro Pike
Upper Marlboro, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

MARY R. JOHNSON-CANADY  

Mary R. Johnson-Canady of Capitol Heights, Maryland transitioned peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Loving wife of Larry Canady and devoted mother of Candice Johnson. She leaves to cherish a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday December 20, 2019 at Union United Methodist Church, 14418 Old Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro, MD, from 9 a.m., until Homegoing Service 11 a.m. Interment Maryland National Cemetery Laurel MD. Services entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, Aquasco, MD.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.