MARY R. JOHNSON-CANADY
Mary R. Johnson-Canady of Capitol Heights, Maryland transitioned peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Loving wife of Larry Canady and devoted mother of Candice Johnson. She leaves to cherish a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday December 20, 2019 at Union United Methodist Church, 14418 Old Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro, MD, from 9 a.m., until Homegoing Service 11 a.m. Interment Maryland National Cemetery Laurel MD. Services entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, Aquasco, MD.