MARY CATHERINE JONES (Age 96)
Passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the devoted mother of Richard H. Jones, Jr. (Debbie) and Robert L. Jones (Cheryl); sister of Lawrence Coffman (age 99) and the late Edna Taylor. Also survived by seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was a longtime resident of Arlington and Vienna, VA, and graduate of Washington-Lee High School. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2 at 2:30 p.m. at the Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . The online guestbook is available at: