MARY JONES

Notice
Guest Book
  • "To Family and friends My sincerest condolences to, the..."

 
 

MARY CATHERINE JONES (Age 96)  

Passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the devoted mother of Richard H. Jones, Jr. (Debbie) and Robert L. Jones (Cheryl); sister of Lawrence Coffman (age 99) and the late Edna Taylor. Also survived by seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was a longtime resident of Arlington and Vienna, VA, and graduate of Washington-Lee High School. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2 at 2:30 p.m. at the Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . The online guestbook is available at:

Funeral Home
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 938-7440
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Vienna, VA   (703) 938-7440
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.