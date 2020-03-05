

Mary Ruth Martin Jones (Age 96)



Of Morehead City, NC, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Carteret Landing in Morehead City, NC.

Mary Ruth was born on September 24, 1923 in Ewing, Virginia. She spent her earlier years on a working farm in Tazewell, TN, with her many aunts and uncles. She went to Radford University in Radford, VA, and the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, TN. Upon graduation from college, Mary Ruth moved to Baltimore, where she met her future husband, Robert Russell Jones.

In 1951, they adopted their daughter, Mary Elizabeth "Liz" and, in 1952, adopted their son, John Russell. In 1954, Mary Ruth and Robert designed and built their home in Bethesda, MD, where they lived until they relocated to Winchester, VA, in 2004.

Mary Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her son, John; and, Robert, her husband of 74 years. She is survived by her loving daughter, Liz Jones-Dern (Bob), granddaughter, Liana McNutt (Brad), and two great granddaughters, Hannah and Sammie McNutt. Also surviving Mary Ruth is her older sister, Elizabeth Overton, three nieces, and one nephew.

A private service will be held at a later date at National Memorial Park in Falls Church, VA.

Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org

Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort.