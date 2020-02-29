Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY JORDAN. View Sign Service Information Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC 5130 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington , DC 20016 (202)-966-6400 Memorial service 11:00 AM Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC 5130 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington , DC 20016 View Map Send Flowers Notice

JORDAN MARY ALICE JORDAN Of Chevy Chase, Maryland, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020. Mary Alice was born on April 21, 1934 in Springfield, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Clarence Fleming and Gertrude Delaney Fleming, her brother, Clarence Joseph Fleming, and her husband of more than 50 years, James Francis Jordan. She attended Sacred Heart Academy High School in Springfield, Illinois and later joined Eastern Airlines as a stewardess. She moved to Washington, DC in the late 1950s and there met and married Jim. In her years living in Potomac, Maryland and Chevy Chase, Maryland she made long lasting friendships with many ladies; an avid tennis player and bridge player, and the quintessential hostess and supporter of Jim's law firm. Mary Alice was also one of the founding members of the DC Lawyer's Wives; holding many positions including President in the 1980s. Later in life her biggest joy was being "Mimi" to her granddaughter Allison. Sleepovers, shopping, playing Old Maid, getting their nails done, and taking her to Columbia Country Club for lunch and dinner gave her such delight. Mary Alice's determination allowed her to meet and exceed any challenge. She will always be remembered by her friends and family of her kindness, beautiful blue eyes and Irish wit, and having the style and grace second to none. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Delaney Jordan Baldino, her granddaughter, Allison Fleming Baldino, and son-in-law, Eric Joseph Baldino. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service at Joseph Gawler's Sons LLC 5130 Wisconsin Ave, NW (Corner of Harrison Street) Washington, DC (valet parking), Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Mass and internment will take place at Arlington Cemetery on a date to be established. Memorial contributions, if any, may be made in her name to the Nativity Catholic School in Burke, Virginia. For additional information or to leave online condolence please visit www.josephgawlers.



