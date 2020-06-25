

Mary A. Judd (Age 93)

Entered into eternal rest Thursday, June 11, 2020. She is survived by one brother, seven sons, three daughters, 28 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, 16 great-great grandchildren, a host of other family and close friends from her community and church. Family will receive friends Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Aloysius Church, 19 I Street NW. Because of Covid 19 Pandemic, viewing will be limited from 9 to 11 a.m., Mass of the Christian Burial at 11 a.m. limited to the family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to Holy Redeemer Capital Campaign for the construction of the new Annex and Elevator for Seniors. Interment Tuesday, June 30, 2020 Quantico National Cemetery. Arrangements by Robinson Funeral Home.



