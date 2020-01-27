

MARY JUREKA (née SCHOLTEN)



Mary Elizabeth Jureka (nee Scholten), 95, was born in Hermann, MO, on October 2, 1924 and passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020 in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years Colonel John F. Jureka, USAF, with whom she traveled the world. Together they had four children, Sandra (Paul) Coppinger, the late John F. Jureka Jr., Jerard (Rebecca) Jureka, and Elisabeth (Thomas) Gildea. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Carrie (Tod) O'Donovan, Matthew (Michelle) Coppinger, Brendan Coppinger, Stephen (Maggie) Coppinger, Kellie (Jonathan) Copsey, Alex (Lauren) Jureka, and Kathleen Gildea; and 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral services are pending burial in Arlington National Cemetery. For updates please see the website for Demaine Funeral Home in Springfield, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC or to St. Bernadette's Church in Springfield, VA.