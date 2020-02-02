The Washington Post

Mary Catherine Kearney "Kay"  

Of Stevensville, MD. passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was a beautiful 83 years of age. Catherine was predeceased by her husband, James, her sister, Joan Nolan, and her brother, Michael McGinley. Kay is survived by her loving son, James (Kim) and daughter, Joan Eck (Eben), and adoring grandchildren, Corinne, Aidan, Seamus, Annie, Drew, Oliver, and many nieces and nephews. We shall all miss Kay's wit, humor, and stories of encouragement. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 3 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Haight Funeral Home and Chapel 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral liturgy will be held on Tuesday, February 4 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Rd., Eldersburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Maryland SPCA and to the Dove House of Carroll Hospice.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 2, 2020
