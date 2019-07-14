The Washington Post

MARY KENNEDY

Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
River of Life Church
4207 Norcross St.
Temple Hills, DC
Notice
MARY ELLEN KENNEDY  

Peacefully passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD. She is survived by her children, Ellen, Shirley, Brenda, Lelia, Saundra, Sylvia, Debra, Jacquie, and son, Arnold. She was preceded in death by children, daughter, Barbara and son, Luther, Jr. Also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other loving family friends and neighbors. Service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at River of Life Church, 4207 Norcross St., Temple Hills, MD. Viewing 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Maryland National Memorial Park. Arrangements by McGuire.
Published in The Washington Post on July 14, 2019
