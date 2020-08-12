

MARY ELLEN KEPICK February 7, 1945 - August 6, 2020

Mary Ellen Kepick, 75, resident of Burke, VA, passed away peacefully at home from "bulbar onset" ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Mary Ellen was born on February 7, 1945, in McKeesport, PA. She was the wife of John (Jack) Stephen Kepick, sharing 51 years of marriage with him. Mary Ellen and Jack moved to northern VA shortly after they were married to begin their careers. In addition to her husband Jack, Mary Ellen is survived by her son Kevin Kepick of Burke, VA; her daughter Michelle married to James Timberlake, and her two granddaughters Julianne and Emma of Oak Hill, VA. Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents Samuel and Anna Kokayko of Glassport, PA; her four brothers and their wives: Sam and Jean Kay of Elizabeth, PA; George and Darlene Kay of Liberty Boro, PA; William Kokayko of Glassport, PA; Johnny Kokayko; her only sister and husband, Ann and Kenneth Ward of Port Vue, PA; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Epiphany of Our Lord Byzantine Catholic Church, 3420 Woodburn Road, Annandale, VA, on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 9 a.m. with the Funeral Divine Liturgy beginning at 9:30 a.m. All COVID-19 safety precautions recommended by the CDC will be strictly observed during these times. Interment will follow at Fairfax Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the ALS Association, DC/VA/MD Chapter, or to her aforementioned church.



