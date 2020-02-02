The Washington Post

Mary Kestel

DeVol Funeral Home
10 East Deer Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD
20877
(301)-948-6800
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeVol Funeral Home
10 East Deer Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
9705 Summit Ave
Kensington, DC
Mary E. Kestel  

On Thursday, January 30, 2020 of Kensington, MD. Beloved wife of the late Thomas C. Kestel. Loving mother of Debbie Brickhouse (Wayne) and Robert Kestel (Jennifer). Sister of Helen Snowden. Also survived by five grandchildren, Melissa, Kelsey, Kyle, Tommy, and Tori and two great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Eloise. Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 9705 Summit Ave., Kensington, MD 20895 on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her name to The Little sisters of The poor. Sign family guestbook at:
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 2, 2020
