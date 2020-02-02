Mary E. Kestel
On Thursday, January 30, 2020 of Kensington, MD. Beloved wife of the late Thomas C. Kestel. Loving mother of Debbie Brickhouse (Wayne) and Robert Kestel (Jennifer). Sister of Helen Snowden. Also survived by five grandchildren, Melissa, Kelsey, Kyle, Tommy, and Tori and two great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Eloise. Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 9705 Summit Ave., Kensington, MD 20895 on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her name to The Little sisters of The poor.