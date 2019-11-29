

Mary Kim



(Oh Yong Suk) of Charlottesville, VA, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was 91 years old. Born in Seoul, S.Korea, she attended Ewha Women's University before marrying Charles Kim (Kim Yong Kyu). They immigrated to the US in 1955 and settled in McLean, VA, where Charles worked for the US Dept of Defense, and she taught Korean for their Language Institute. Ultimately, they moved to Charlottesville. Mary had multiple talents, most notably culinary prowess. She was predeceased by her husband Charles of 64 years, son David, and brother Oh Jung Geun. She is survived by daughter Helen Kim Barnes (Stephen) (Birmingham, AL), sons Daniel (Evelyn) (Ruckersville, VA) and Philip (Charlottesville), sister Min Kyu Lee (Seoul, S Korea), nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Holiday Inn, 1901 Emmet Street, Charlottesville, VA 22901, 3 to 5 p.m.