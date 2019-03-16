Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY KREIMER.



Mary Stuart Kreimer



January 16, 1927 - March 14, 2019

Mary Stuart "Mollie" Kreimer passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019 from complications of dementia. Mollie, a long-term resident of DC, was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Florence Stuart Kreimer and Ralph Augustus Kreimer. She was predeceased by her brother, Ralph Charles Kreimer, and her sister, Barbara Kreimer Stuart.

Mollie was initially educated in Cincinnati at Seven Hills High School. She graduated cum laude from Smith College in 1948, and went on to receive her Master's degree from the Fletcher School of Diplomacy at Tufts University.

Mollie had a distinguished career as an analyst for the Central Intelligence Agency. She also enjoyed a long and active life in retirement as a supporter and enjoyer of the arts in DC. She was a long-time member of the Women's Democratic Club, a White House volunteer, a world traveler, and avid tennis player. Mollie's sharp mind and clever wit, her warm and welcoming heart, and her selflessly generous and compassionate heart will be sorely missed by so many.

Mollie is survived by her niece, Kathryn Stuart Kreimer; her grand-nephew, Shepard Nye Riley; and her sister-in-law, Jill M Kreimer.

A memorial service for those close to Mollie will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 16 at St Columba's Episcopal Church, located at 4201 Albemarle St, NW. In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made in Mollie's memory to the Lorton Art Program, , or the Environmental Defense Fund.