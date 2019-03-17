MARY KUSUMOTO

MARY KAFUKO TASAKA KUSUMOTO (Age 86)  

Of Williamsburg, VA, native of Washington, DC and former resident of Rockville, MD for 25 years, departed this life Wednesday, February 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Earl H. Kusumoto who died in 2003. She is survived by Susan Kusumoto and her husband Steven Hulsebus, of Bethesda, MD, Kimberly Kusumoto and her husband David Ferree, of Havertown, PA; grandsons, Hunter Kusumoto Hulsebus and Tyler Tasaka Ferree. A celebration of Mary's life will be held in Williamsburg and private funeral services will be held in Hawaii. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Salvation Army of Williamsburg in memory of Mary.

Funeral Home
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 17, 2019
