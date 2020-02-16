Mary Kyriakoudis
(Age 86)
Passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. Loving wife of the late Apostolos Kyriakoudis. Beloved mother of Anna and Photios Kyriakoudis. Friends may call on February 21, 2020 at Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral Washington DC from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery in Stamford, CT at a later date.