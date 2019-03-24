Mary Patten Lafferty
Died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, March 22, 2019 at age 83. Born in Stoughton, MA in 1935. Graduate of Brown University. Former systems analyst at N.I.H., world traveler and avid bridge player. Preceded in death by parents, husband, Walter Lafferty, and brothers, John and William. Survived by daughters, Anne, Maura, Clare, Ellen, Paula and Brenda (Mike Kawahara); grandchildren, Justin Baba and Megan, Lauren and Patrick Kawahara; and brother, Warren Patten. Visitation on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 12:30 to 1 p.m., at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 15663 Norbeck Blvd, Silver Spring, MD 20906, where the funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NAMI (National Alliance for the Mentally Ill), PO Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services, P.A. Rockville, MD