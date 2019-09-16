

MARY LAMBROS CHIPOURAS

11/29/36 ~9/13/2019



On Friday, September 13, 2019, Mary Lambros Chipouras passed away peacefully in her sleep. Mary was an active member of St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral and a dedicated sister of the Daughters of Penelope for over 25 years. Loving wife of 58 years to Theodore P. Chipouras. Beloved mother to Georgia (Paul) Munson, Joanna (Chris) Mantzuranis and grandmother to Evangelia Mantzuranis. Sister to Nick (Evelyn) Lambros, sister-in-law to Martha (John) Lambros and lifelong friend and cousin to Katherine Patterson. She also leaves a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

Visitation to be Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Joseph Gawler's Sons, 5130 Wisconsin Ave., NW, Washington, DC. Funeral Service to take place on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Washington, DC. Burial to follow at Gate of Heaven, Silver Spring, MD. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at