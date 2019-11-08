Dr. Mary Ellen Lane
On Sunday, November 3, 2019, Mary Ellen passed away at home with her husband, Colin Davies; and her daughter Julia Lane Davies. She is also survived by her step-son Adam and his wife and two children. She had degrees from UNC Chapel Hill and a Doctorate in Egyptology from the Sorbonne. She worked in Egypt for the American Research Center and then moved to Washington, DC with her husband where she served as Executive Director for the Council of American Overseas Research Centers (CAORC) for 28 years, helping to set up 12 new centers and coordinating the work of a total of 23 centers, making CAORC a leading organization in the field of international scholarship. After retirement she served on the boards of many of these centers. A celebration of her life will take place in the New Year. Contributions may be made to CAORC.org/donate
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 8, 2019