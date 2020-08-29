1/
MARY LARSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Gilliam Larson  (Age 81)  
Of Manassas, VA passed away on August 5, 2020 in Seattle, WA. Mary was born and raised in the Northern Neck of Virginia and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Mary Washington College. Mary was known as an outstanding leader and educator. She taught first grade for 38 years at Featherstone Elementary School in Woodbridge, VA until her retirement. Her great passion was teaching children to read. She was honored as the Virginia Teacher of the Year in 1971. In the 1960's, she championed the rights of women educators. She was an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma, former President of the Prince William County Educators Association and the Prince William County Retired Teachers Association. She was an outstanding pianist, played the drums, was a beautiful singer, and her friends appreciated her straight-to-the-point brevity.Mary is predeceased by her husband, James L. Larson, and is survived by her daughters and their families; Mary L. and John Pellicciotti of Memphis, TN, Martha Larson and her husband Jason of Seattle, WA, and four grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at National Memorial Park located at 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church VA 22042 on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to St. John's Lutheran Church, 5952 Franconia Rd., Alexandria, VA 22310.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
(703) 971-7400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved