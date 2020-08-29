MARY LARSON



Mary Gilliam Larson (Age 81)

Of Manassas, VA passed away on August 5, 2020 in Seattle, WA. Mary was born and raised in the Northern Neck of Virginia and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Mary Washington College. Mary was known as an outstanding leader and educator. She taught first grade for 38 years at Featherstone Elementary School in Woodbridge, VA until her retirement. Her great passion was teaching children to read. She was honored as the Virginia Teacher of the Year in 1971. In the 1960's, she championed the rights of women educators. She was an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma, former President of the Prince William County Educators Association and the Prince William County Retired Teachers Association. She was an outstanding pianist, played the drums, was a beautiful singer, and her friends appreciated her straight-to-the-point brevity.Mary is predeceased by her husband, James L. Larson, and is survived by her daughters and their families; Mary L. and John Pellicciotti of Memphis, TN, Martha Larson and her husband Jason of Seattle, WA, and four grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at National Memorial Park located at 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church VA 22042 on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to St. John's Lutheran Church, 5952 Franconia Rd., Alexandria, VA 22310.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store