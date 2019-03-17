Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY "Mimi" LEE. View Sign

LEE MARY EDITH LEE "Mimi" Died peacefully in Charlottesville, Virginia on March 3, 2019, at age 94. Mimi was born in Portland, Oregon in 1924, the only child of Joseph and Edith (Denny) Buckley and grew up in Piedmont, California. A high school tennis champion who was Valedictorian of Piedmont High School in 1942, Mimi was awarded a full scholarship to Wellesley College, graduating in 1946. She met her future husband, Kent Lee, at a San Francisco Bay Area social event for young Naval Aviators in December 1942, and they were married on December 28, 1948. Thus began her life as a devoted Navy wife, raising three daughters and moving 20 times in 28 years. Through it all, she adored her Navy friends, her roses, her tennis teams, her charitable work, Deep Creek Lake and Lake Tahoe, Wellesley College, the Episcopal Church, and, most of all, her family. Mimi was known, throughout her life, for her ready and genuine smile, her boundless energy and enthusiasm, and her inexhaustible cheerfulness. Her daughters remember growing up in a house full of music and singing, friends, flowers, animals, a messy kitchen, and fresh-baked cookies. Despite the frequent moves around the country, she always created a place where happy, cozy comfort was waiting for family and friends. Her skills and warmth made her the consummate Navy partner as her husband rose to the rank of Vice Admiral in the U.S. Navy. Supporting her spouse and family, she was also a cherished leader for hundreds of other wives and families, especially when Kent commanded the USS Alamo and the USS Enterprise during the Vietnam War. To countless young women, dealing with long, lonely, and frightening deployments of their husbands to war zones, Mimi was a model of strength and optimism, a social organizer, a ready resource, a confidante, a counselor, and a friend. In 1977, when their active Navy life ended, Mimi and Kent moved to Logon Farm in Gordonsville, Virginia, where they embarked on a great adventure for the next 25 years, hosting their daughters' weddings on the lawns, raising Black Angus cattle, growing vegetables and flowers, entertaining friends from near and far, and welcoming nine grandchildren for frequent, chaotic and hilarious visits to the farm. Mimi relished her role as a grandmother to her nine talented and accomplished grandchildren: Sarah, Emily, David, Matthew, Matt, Chris, Laura, Daniel and Valerie. She could be counted on for sumptuous buffets, melt-in-your-mouth sweets, Shirley Temples by the fire, and animals underfoot. When the time came to retire from farm life, Mimi and Kent embraced fellowship at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge with their trademark warmth and keen interest. Mimi had a true gift for making friends and she soon loved her new community in Charlottesville. Mimi is survived by her three daughters and their husbands, Nancy Lee (Randy Perry), Barbara Eisenson (Michael), and Marion Leonard (John); nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. A memorial service will be held at Westminster Canterbury, 250 Pantops Mountain Road, Charlottesville, VA 22911 on April 6 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge Foundation (same address as above) or to the organization of your choice.

LEE MARY EDITH LEE "Mimi" Died peacefully in Charlottesville, Virginia on March 3, 2019, at age 94. Mimi was born in Portland, Oregon in 1924, the only child of Joseph and Edith (Denny) Buckley and grew up in Piedmont, California. A high school tennis champion who was Valedictorian of Piedmont High School in 1942, Mimi was awarded a full scholarship to Wellesley College, graduating in 1946. She met her future husband, Kent Lee, at a San Francisco Bay Area social event for young Naval Aviators in December 1942, and they were married on December 28, 1948. Thus began her life as a devoted Navy wife, raising three daughters and moving 20 times in 28 years. Through it all, she adored her Navy friends, her roses, her tennis teams, her charitable work, Deep Creek Lake and Lake Tahoe, Wellesley College, the Episcopal Church, and, most of all, her family. Mimi was known, throughout her life, for her ready and genuine smile, her boundless energy and enthusiasm, and her inexhaustible cheerfulness. Her daughters remember growing up in a house full of music and singing, friends, flowers, animals, a messy kitchen, and fresh-baked cookies. Despite the frequent moves around the country, she always created a place where happy, cozy comfort was waiting for family and friends. Her skills and warmth made her the consummate Navy partner as her husband rose to the rank of Vice Admiral in the U.S. Navy. Supporting her spouse and family, she was also a cherished leader for hundreds of other wives and families, especially when Kent commanded the USS Alamo and the USS Enterprise during the Vietnam War. To countless young women, dealing with long, lonely, and frightening deployments of their husbands to war zones, Mimi was a model of strength and optimism, a social organizer, a ready resource, a confidante, a counselor, and a friend. In 1977, when their active Navy life ended, Mimi and Kent moved to Logon Farm in Gordonsville, Virginia, where they embarked on a great adventure for the next 25 years, hosting their daughters' weddings on the lawns, raising Black Angus cattle, growing vegetables and flowers, entertaining friends from near and far, and welcoming nine grandchildren for frequent, chaotic and hilarious visits to the farm. Mimi relished her role as a grandmother to her nine talented and accomplished grandchildren: Sarah, Emily, David, Matthew, Matt, Chris, Laura, Daniel and Valerie. She could be counted on for sumptuous buffets, melt-in-your-mouth sweets, Shirley Temples by the fire, and animals underfoot. When the time came to retire from farm life, Mimi and Kent embraced fellowship at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge with their trademark warmth and keen interest. Mimi had a true gift for making friends and she soon loved her new community in Charlottesville. Mimi is survived by her three daughters and their husbands, Nancy Lee (Randy Perry), Barbara Eisenson (Michael), and Marion Leonard (John); nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. A memorial service will be held at Westminster Canterbury, 250 Pantops Mountain Road, Charlottesville, VA 22911 on April 6 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge Foundation (same address as above) or to the organization of your choice. Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close