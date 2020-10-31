

Mary Lee Hollinger-HAYE

Born to Leanese Brunson Hollinger and James Hollinger on September 17, 1950. She was raised with her sister, Doris, and brother, Carl, in Bronx, NY. Mary attended Hunter College to become a nurse. In time during her co-ed years, she left academics behind to marry and to begin a family in Washington, DC. She was a proud mother of three children, Tamara, Robb, and Millicent. Mary worked in financial services and construction industries where she served as the first woman forklift operator for the WMATA Anacostia Station. She retired quietly and volunteered at N Street Village to work with domestic violence survivors. Mary died Friday, October 2, 2020. Funeral services previously held. She will be forever missed by those who knew and loved her.



