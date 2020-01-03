

MARY KATHLEEN LeMENSE



Mary Kathleen LeMense, 86, passed peacefully on December 29, 2019. Mary K was a proud fourth-generation Washingtonian. An alumna of Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School and St. Joseph's College in Emmitsburg, MD, she completed postgraduate work in Physical Therapy at Columbia University's College of Physicians and Surgeons. Together with her husband, Joseph M. LeMense, Jr., DDS, she raised five children. Mary K had a lifelong love of learning and was extremely active at Annunciation, her parish church. She was known for her brilliant smile, her deep faith, and her extraordinary grace in the face of a long illness.

She was predeceased by Joseph, her husband of 37 years. Survivors include a son, Joseph C., four daughters, Kathleen Cummings, Dani Rusnak, Jeanmarie Grimsley, and Julianne Crispin, fourteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Friends and relatives may call Monday, January 6, 5 to 7 p.m. at DeVol Funeral Home. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 7, at 11 a.m. at Annunciation Catholic Church, and her internment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Georgetown Visitation are appreciated. While we grieve her loss, we also are grateful she has at last laid down her burdens, and now walks in God's light with the many loved ones who went before her.