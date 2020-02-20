Mary Frances Vaughan Lewis
Of Alexandria, VA passed away February 16, 2020 at age 78. She was a loving mother, long-time member of Alexandria Hospital's Board of Lady Managers, Salvation Army
volunteer, and true friend to so many. She is survived by her three sons, Ashley (Kate), Michael (Suzann), and Taylor (Katie); and five granddaughters, Cassidy, Scarlett, Tessa, Josephine, and Nora. Mary Frances was preceded in death by her daughter, Phaedra Ann and husband Ray. Funeral services will be held February 21, 2020 at 3 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 228 South Pitt Street, Alexandria, VA 22314. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Frances' honor may be made to St. Paul's Church.