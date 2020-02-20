The Washington Post

Service Information
St Paul's Episcopal Church
228 S Pitt St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
228 South Pitt Street
Alexandria, VA
Of Alexandria, VA passed away February 16, 2020 at age 78. She was a loving mother, long-time member of Alexandria Hospital's Board of Lady Managers, Salvation Army volunteer, and true friend to so many. She is survived by her three sons, Ashley (Kate), Michael (Suzann), and Taylor (Katie); and five granddaughters, Cassidy, Scarlett, Tessa, Josephine, and Nora. Mary Frances was preceded in death by her daughter, Phaedra Ann and husband Ray. Funeral services will be held February 21, 2020 at 3 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 228 South Pitt Street, Alexandria, VA 22314. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Frances' honor may be made to St. Paul's Church.
