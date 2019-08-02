MARY LOUISE JONES BURTON (Age 90)
Passed away peacefully, July 18, 2019 after an extended illness. She was born May 16, 1929 to the late Lilly Bell and Jerome Hubert Jones. She is preceded in death by her husband, Horace P. Burton, Sr.; and parents, Lilly Bell Dove and Jerome H. Jones. She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Sidonie Burton McCoy (Walter), Horace P. Burton, Jr., Rev. Dr. Howard K. Burton (Pamela), Vanessa Burton, Estrellita V. Sullivan "Lito", Carey O. Burton, Rev. Jerome Hubert Burton (Lisa); 24 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren, including a whole host of wonderful relatives and treasured friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 6 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. at Reid Temple AME Church, 11400 Glenn Dale Blvd., Glenn Dale, MD 20769. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, MD. Arrangements by POPE.