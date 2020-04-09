Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Notice

SMETHURST Mary Louise Hunt Smethurst (Age 92) Mary Louise Hunt Smethurst, 92, passed into eternal life on April 2, 2020. Mary Lou was a woman of strong convictions and a tender heart. She had an unwavering faith in the Lord and an enviable strength. She was a true "steel magnolia". She shared a rich life of 67 years with her beloved husband, Benjamin McKinley Smethurst, Jr., who predeceased her in 2017. Mary Lou is survived by her five devoted children, Rick (Suzi) Smethurst, Susan (Walt) Stillman, Doug (Lynda) Smethurst, Joan (Scot) Henderson, and Jeff (Rachel) Smethurst. She adored her 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, whose various personalities and interests she loved and supported. Born on June 24, 1927 in Miami, FL, Mary Lou graduated from Ponce de Leon High School and went on to earn a degree in psychology from the University of Miami. In June 1950 she and Ben married, beginning their lifelong adventure together. As their family grew, Mary Lou deftly handled many moves before settling in Northern Virginia's North Springfield community for over thirty years, then retiring to Williamsburg, VA. Their home was always a popular place of generous hospitality and memories cherished by family and friends alike. Mary Lou was an artistic person whose love of music endured throughout her life. She also had deep roots in volunteering and gave herself generously to many causes. As the matriarch of her ever-growing family, Mary Lou demonstrated powerful love and keen wisdom. Her influence will be felt for generations.As the matriarch of her ever-growing family, Mary Lou demonstrated powerful love and keen wisdom. Her influence will be felt for generations.

SMETHURST Mary Louise Hunt Smethurst (Age 92) Mary Louise Hunt Smethurst, 92, passed into eternal life on April 2, 2020. Mary Lou was a woman of strong convictions and a tender heart. She had an unwavering faith in the Lord and an enviable strength. She was a true "steel magnolia". She shared a rich life of 67 years with her beloved husband, Benjamin McKinley Smethurst, Jr., who predeceased her in 2017. Mary Lou is survived by her five devoted children, Rick (Suzi) Smethurst, Susan (Walt) Stillman, Doug (Lynda) Smethurst, Joan (Scot) Henderson, and Jeff (Rachel) Smethurst. She adored her 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, whose various personalities and interests she loved and supported. Born on June 24, 1927 in Miami, FL, Mary Lou graduated from Ponce de Leon High School and went on to earn a degree in psychology from the University of Miami. In June 1950 she and Ben married, beginning their lifelong adventure together. As their family grew, Mary Lou deftly handled many moves before settling in Northern Virginia's North Springfield community for over thirty years, then retiring to Williamsburg, VA. Their home was always a popular place of generous hospitality and memories cherished by family and friends alike. Mary Lou was an artistic person whose love of music endured throughout her life. She also had deep roots in volunteering and gave herself generously to many causes. As the matriarch of her ever-growing family, Mary Lou demonstrated powerful love and keen wisdom. Her influence will be felt for generations.As the matriarch of her ever-growing family, Mary Lou demonstrated powerful love and keen wisdom. Her influence will be felt for generations. Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 9, 2020

