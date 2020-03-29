MARY LU LOVELESS (Age 97)
On Friday, March 27, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Richard V. Loveless. Loving mother of Margaret (and Larry) Woda of Millsboro, DE; James (and Lou Ann) of Telford, PA; Michael (and Jennifer) of Olney, MD; and Thomas Loveless of Irvine, CA. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. (SERVICES RESTRICTED TO FAMILY ONLY DUE TO CURRENT WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC) Visitation at Our Lady of Grace, 15661 Norbeck Blvd, Silver Spring, MD, 20906 Tuesday, March 31, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m., where Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. PRIVATE Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Grace House, 3214 Norbeck Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20906.