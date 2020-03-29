The Washington Post

MARY LOVELESS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY LOVELESS.
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace
15661 Norbeck Blvd
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace
15661 Norbeck Blvd
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

MARY LU LOVELESS (Age 97)  

On Friday, March 27, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Richard V. Loveless. Loving mother of Margaret (and Larry) Woda of Millsboro, DE; James (and Lou Ann) of Telford, PA; Michael (and Jennifer) of Olney, MD; and Thomas Loveless of Irvine, CA. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. (SERVICES RESTRICTED TO FAMILY ONLY DUE TO CURRENT WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC) Visitation at Our Lady of Grace, 15661 Norbeck Blvd, Silver Spring, MD, 20906 Tuesday, March 31, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m., where Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. PRIVATE Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Grace House, 3214 Norbeck Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20906.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.