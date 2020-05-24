

Mary Elizabeth Low (Age 92)



Passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Beloved wife to the late Calvin B. Low; Mother of Gordon, Roger, David, Becky and Erika. Mrs. Low is also survived by nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Mary B. (Millikan) and Harry William Howard; her brothers, Harry William, II, David Ray & Donald George Howard.

Services will be private at Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home, 7557 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, MD. Private inurnment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Presbyterian Church, 5305 Jefferson Pike, Frederick, Maryland 21703.