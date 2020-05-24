The Washington Post

MARY LOW

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY LOW.
Service Information
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD
20814-3501
(301)-652-2200
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Mary Elizabeth Low (Age 92)  

Passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Beloved wife to the late Calvin B. Low; Mother of Gordon, Roger, David, Becky and Erika. Mrs. Low is also survived by nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Mary B. (Millikan) and Harry William Howard; her brothers, Harry William, II, David Ray & Donald George Howard.
Services will be private at Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home, 7557 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, MD. Private inurnment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Presbyterian Church, 5305 Jefferson Pike, Frederick, Maryland 21703. Please view and sign the family guestbook at:

Published in The Washington Post on May 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.