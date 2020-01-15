

Mary Ann Lundy



On Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Goodwin House Baileys Crossroads, Falls Church, VA. She was born July 11, 1938 in Atlanta, GA, to the late Charles E. Bell, Jr., and Mary Gholston Bell. She grew up mostly in Athens, GA, and moved to the Washington area in 1955 when her father joined the Department of Agriculture. She graduated with honors from American University in 1959 and was hired by the Central Intelligence Agency. On April 30, 1960, she married Walter A. Lundy, a Foreign Service Officer, whom she accompanied on overseas assignments to Ceylon (now Sri Lanka), South Vietnam, India, Iran and South Korea. Previously she lived in Alexandria but had been a resident of Arlington since 1975. In Seoul, Korea, she taught English as a second language. After returning to the Washington area, she continued teaching English and later worked in the admissions office of Marymount University and as an analyst for the U.S. Agency for International Development. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three children, Lois Lundy Leinkram (Mark) of Falls Church, Charles A. Lundy (Karen) of Arlington, and Susan Lundy Kampschror (John) of Falls Church; eight grandchildren, Amy Leinkram (Aaron Albert) of Colorado Springs, CO, Sara Pluchino (Mike) of Annandale, Carrie Leinkram of Sterling, Katherine and Elizabeth Lundy of Arlington, and Davis, Dean, and Reagan Kampschror of Falls Church; and a niece, Mary Jennings of Alexandria. She was predeceased by her brother, Charles H. Bell. A celebration of life service will be held at Walker Chapel United Methodist Church, 4102 N. Glebe Rd., Arlington, VA 22207, on Saturday, January 18, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Walker Chapel UMC.