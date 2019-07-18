MARY ANGELA LYNCH "Ann"
(Age 84)
Peacefully on July 12, 2019 at home. Beloved sister of Thomas E. Lynch, Mary Margaret O'Neil, and Kathryn Inglesby (Tom); sister-in-law of Patti Lynch and Ellen Loughrin; aunt to 21 nieces and nephews, 45 grand nieces/nephews, and two great great nephews. Preceded in death by parents, John J. and Mary Angela Lynch; brothers, Jack, Bill, and Joe Lynch; brother-in-law, Tom O'Neil; sisters-in-law, Isabel Lynch and Mary Lynch; and grand nephew Andrew Lynch. Visitation and Mass of Christian burial at Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 3630 Quesada Street NW, Washington, DC on Friday, July 19, 2019. Visitation at 10 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m. Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Ann's name to your desired charity.